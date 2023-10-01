Rhino found dead in Assam, authority denies poaching attempt

A carcass of a rhino was found in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday, officials said.

The authorities claimed that the rhino died due to infighting and denied any poaching attempt on the rhino.

Divisional Forest Officer in Nagaon, Suhaas Kadam, told IANS, "The rhino carcass was noticed by forest staff during patrolling this morning at 6 a.m. in fringe area of Burapahar range in the sixth additional area of Kaziranga National Park near Kamakhya range forest under Nagaon division."