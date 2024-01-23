Nation

Rhino killed in Kaziranga National Park

Poachers allegedly killed an adult female rhino in Assam's Kaziranga National Park. The rhino was found dead with its horn missing by forest staff during patrolling at the Maklung anti-poaching camp

Representative image of a rhino (photo: IANS)
PTI

An adult female rhino was killed allegedly by poachers in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, an official said on Tuesday, 23 January.

Forest staff of Maklung anti-poaching camp under the park's eastern Agoratoli Range during patrolling duty detected the carcass of an adult female rhino on Monday, 22 January.

The horn of the dead rhino was found missing, the official said.

The post-mortem report is awaited, he said, adding that the forest and police departments have jointly intensified the search operation.

Senior forest and police officers are camping in the area, the official added.

Published: 23 Jan 2024, 12:50 PM
