Ricky Kej alleges theft by food delivery agent at Bengaluru home, raises safety concerns

Grammy Award-winning composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej has alleged that a food delivery executive unlawfully entered his residence in Bengaluru and stole a sump cover, prompting renewed debate over last-mile delivery safety and accountability in urban neighbourhoods.

The incident surfaced after Kej shared CCTV footage and details of the alleged theft on Instagram, tagging Zomato and the Bengaluru Police, while urging residents to remain alert.

“I was robbed,” Kej wrote in his post, claiming that the delivery agent entered his home at around 6 pm and made away with the sump cover. According to the musician, the individual had allegedly returned to the premises about 15 minutes earlier, apparently to survey the location before carrying out the act.

Kej said CCTV cameras captured clear visuals of the suspect from two angles, along with images of the vehicle used — a red Honda Activa — and a partial registration number, which he also shared publicly. He appealed to both the delivery platform and law enforcement authorities to help identify the person involved.