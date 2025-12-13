Ricky Kej alleges theft by food delivery agent at Bengaluru home, raises safety concerns
The incident surfaced after Kej shared CCTV footage and details of the alleged theft on Instagram
Grammy Award-winning composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej has alleged that a food delivery executive unlawfully entered his residence in Bengaluru and stole a sump cover, prompting renewed debate over last-mile delivery safety and accountability in urban neighbourhoods.
The incident surfaced after Kej shared CCTV footage and details of the alleged theft on Instagram, tagging Zomato and the Bengaluru Police, while urging residents to remain alert.
“I was robbed,” Kej wrote in his post, claiming that the delivery agent entered his home at around 6 pm and made away with the sump cover. According to the musician, the individual had allegedly returned to the premises about 15 minutes earlier, apparently to survey the location before carrying out the act.
Kej said CCTV cameras captured clear visuals of the suspect from two angles, along with images of the vehicle used — a red Honda Activa — and a partial registration number, which he also shared publicly. He appealed to both the delivery platform and law enforcement authorities to help identify the person involved.
Also Read: Ricky Kej wins third Grammy Award
Calling the act “quite bold”, Kej suggested it may not have been an isolated incident and warned that similar thefts could potentially occur elsewhere, urging homeowners to stay vigilant.
Zomato responded to the complaint on social media, describing the allegation as “concerning” and stating that it was examining the matter. As of now, there has been no official word on any internal action by the company or the status of a police investigation.
Kej, one of India’s most internationally recognised composers, has released 24 studio albums, worked on more than 3,500 advertising campaigns, and composed music for several feature films. A three-time Grammy Award winner, he is also a well-known environmental advocate and has been honoured as a UN Global Humanitarian Artist, besides receiving recognition from the Parliament of Canada for his advocacy work.
The alleged incident has triggered broader discussions online around delivery personnel verification, residential security, and the responsibility of digital platforms in ensuring the safety of customers and their neighbourhoods.
With agency inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines