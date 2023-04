A Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Goa offers dialysis, breast cancer screening, in-patient service, heart attack emergency management and trauma care, all under one roof. Too good to be true? At the 15-bed Pilliem Dharbandoda PHC in South Goa, all this and more is available to residents and non-residents within a 60 km radius. Could this rarity soon be the norm?

The Right to Health Act approved last month by the Rajasthan assembly makes it a legal obligation for the state to provide such facilities free of cost to residents of the state. Once enacted, the Act, it is estimated, will have a recurring annual expenditure of Rs 14.5 crore.

The advocacy group Prayas points out that Clause 4 of the Bill shifts the onus of delivering medical services to the government. The government is ‘obligated’ to provide funds, set up institutions, constitute grievance redressal systems, and take the initiative to set up a state health authority and district health authorities. Beyond resolving complaints, the authorities would be tasked with planning and monitoring healthcare services, and conducting routine clinical, social and economic audits.

An earlier draft of the law had also covered visitors, non-residents and migrant workers. That clause, however, appears to have been dropped from the Bill finally approved. There have been other dilutions under duress. Doctors and private hospitals in Rajasthan resorted to a two-week work strike and took out huge processions in Jaipur in protest.