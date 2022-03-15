'Right to hijab protected by Constitution': Plea in SC against Karnataka HC order

"The High Court has failed to note that the right to wear a Hijab is protected as a part of the right to conscience under Article 25 of the Constitution. It is submitted that since the right to conscience is essentially an individual right, the 'Essential Religious Practices Test' ought not to have been applied by the Hon'ble High Court in this instant case," it said.



"The High Court has failed to note that the Indian legal system explicitly recognises the wearing/carrying of religious symbols. It is pertinent to note that Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, exempts turban wearing Sikhs from wearing a helmet," it said, and also cited rules made by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, allowing Sikhs to carry kirpans on the aircraft.



The plea added that this "step-motherly behaviour" of government authorities has prevented students from practising their faith which has resulted in an unwanted law and order situation.