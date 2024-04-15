Right to sleep is basic human requirement, which can't be violated: Bombay HC

The right to sleep is a basic human requirement, which cannot be violated, the Bombay High Court said on Monday, 15 April, deprecating the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning a senior citizen throughout the night in a money laundering case.

A division bench of justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Manjusha Deshpande said statements must be recorded during earthly hours and not at night when a person's cognitive skills may be impaired.

The court gave the order in a plea filed by 64-year-old Ram Issrani challenging his arrest by the probe agency in a money laundering case.

The ED arrested Issrani in August 2023.

In his plea, Issrani claimed that his arrest was illegal and unwarranted as he had been cooperating with the probe and had appeared before the agency whenever he was issued summons.

On 7 August, 2023, Issrani appeared before the agency as per the summons issued, and he was questioned throughout the night and arrested in the case the next day, the plea stated.

The bench dismissed the petition but said it disapproved of the practice of questioning the petitioner through the night.