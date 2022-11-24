Right-wing activists assault students on university campus in Surat

Accusing them of luring Hindu girls with false identities and exploiting them sexually, Bajrang Dal and VHP activists assaulted a few minority community students in Bhagwan Mahavir University campus in Surat, sources said on Thursday.



On Thursday, a video clip surfaced showing a Muslim boy identifying himself as Raj Shaikh, resident of Bhestan, confessing on camera that he was dating two to three Hindu girls simultaneously. He is also seen claiming that he had physical relations with one of the girls. Activists have found two to three girls' photos on his mobile phone.



Bhagwan Mahavir University registrar Vijay Matawala told local media that he is also in possession of said video clip, which would be handed over to the disciplinary committee.