Right-wing groups now target multiple brands including IRCTC & Air India for halal certification

Halal certification is a religious authentication of any product making it permissible for Muslims to consume.

The list shared by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti state spokesperson Mohan Gowda has the likes of IRCTC, Air India, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation besides chicken products, soft drinks, flour and chocolate brands which offer halal certified products or services.

"We are going to take legal recourse against halal certification. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has not authorised anyone to issue halal certificate but still the companies approach six bodies which issue the certificate," Gowda said.