Rise in viral infection: Private hospitals, labs offering flu testing packages to avoid repeat examination

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, influenza and other respiratory infections in the national capital, private hospitals and laboratories are offering comprehensive packages to eliminate the need for repeated testing.

Influenza, coronavirus, and respiratory syncytial virus, among others, usually share common symptoms like cough, runny nose and fever, and many times a single test does not diagnose the disease.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said the rise in influenza cases is due to the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus. Hospitals across the country have been reporting a large number of influenza cases over the past few months.