Rishabh Pant injured in car accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident on Thursday near Uttarkhand's Roorkee, according to authorities
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident on Thursday near Uttarkhand's Roorkee, according to authorities.
The accident took place near Hammadpur Jhal while the cricketer was returning home from Delhi.
Pant came out of his burning car following an accident in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar after breaking its window, a police officer told Hindustan Times and added he was out of danger and has been referred to Dehradun for treatment.
According to the doctors, Pant has suffered injuries on his forehead and leg.
According to witnesses, Rishabh's car collided with the railing and caught fire. Senior police superintendent (Haridwar) Ajai Singh told Hidustan Times the accident took place around 5.30 am amid dense fog. “The car caught fire after the accident and he came come out after breaking its window,” he said.
With great difficulty, the fire was brought under control.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines