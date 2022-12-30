Rishabh Pant injured in car accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident on Thursday near Uttarkhand's Roorkee, according to authorities.



The accident took place near Hammadpur Jhal while the cricketer was returning home from Delhi.

Pant came out of his burning car following an accident in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar after breaking its window, a police officer told Hindustan Times and added he was out of danger and has been referred to Dehradun for treatment.



According to the doctors, Pant has suffered injuries on his forehead and leg.