Rising fuel, CNG prices: Auto, taxi, mini bus drivers in Delhi to go on strike today

"We have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday in view of no action by the government to help us by slashing prices of fuels and revising fares," President, Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, Kamaljeet Gill, said.



General secretary of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni, said the "unprecedented" hike in rates of CNG has taken a toll auto and cab drivers.



"We know that the Delhi government is forming some committee but we need solutions to our problems which is not in sight. We are demanding that the government (Centre and Delhi) provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG prices," he said.