Rising vehicle prices, fuel costs subdue India's March auto sales: FADA

"PVs continues to see high demand and long waiting period as semi-conductor availability still remains a challenge even though supplies slightly improved from previous month. The Russia-Ukraine war and China lockdown will further dent supplies and hence press brakes on vehicle availability thus making waiting period more frustrating for customers."



According to FADA's outlook , with impact of Covid lockdown during last two Aprils in FY20 and FY21, April 2022 will see growth, though on low base.



"The near term outlook for Indian auto industry continues to remain a challenge as the on-going Russia-Ukraine war and China lockdown does not hint towards a smooth path. Crude is on a boil and hence fuel prices have been raised by around Rs 10," it said.



"This will continue to rise and further hit sentiments on lowering the spending. Along with this, increase in raw material costs have made OEMs increase the prices of their vehicles. While no dent in terms of demand has been seen in PV segment, it will definitely have its impact on 2W segment which is an extremely price sensitive market."