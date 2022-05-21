Ritvik Sahore on playing a content creator in 'Escaype Live'

He adds: "I feel that this web series is the first of its kind, especially in the Indian OTT space. I'm very thrilled to be part of it. I'm very excited but at the same time, I am very nervous also. I'm very proud of what we've pulled off over these three and a half years."



"Siddharth sir and his whole team, they've added so much enthusiasm and passion to the project. They had to travel all over the country to shoot different stories and I can imagine how difficult it must have been for them to do this as the country battled two deadly Covid waves. I'm really proud of everyone and we've got here eventually and are looking forward to the release."



Talking about working with Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the actor says: "Working with Siddharth Sir has been such a great experience. That's all I can say! He's such a warm, gentle director who never shouts. It's always fun shooting on the sets and he really knows what he wants. He has that vision and he has the passion to achieve it."



"He will never settle for anything less, which is what I love about him the most. He really pushes people to do better. He was involved with 10 other things apart from directing the show, but he was always there, working as hard as anyone on the set. I think he has really guided me as well as all the actors throughout the shoot."



"And this couldn't have been possible without him. He's so collaborative and gives you that freedom, which is very encouraging as an actor. When you have a director like him, you really want to give your best. It's been a great learning experience for me. I've learnt a lot and I've enjoyed it a lot."



He adds: "This is also the first time that I'm doing action on screen and it has been a great experience. I train for parkour for around eight to nine months. And my coach Deepak Mali, really gave me that confidence. He gave me that push and I was very scared initially, but he pulled it off. I was directed by Mr Sham Kaushal for the action scenes and that has been one surreal experience. He took such good care of me. He was so patient with me while I was doing action scenes."