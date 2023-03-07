Rival Sena factions clash to grab party 'shakha' in Maha CM's hometown

Earlier, the Shiv Sena had taken over the party offices in the Maharashtra legislature and parliament, and is said to be coveting other establishments and offices in different parts of the state.



However, the iconic Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar, Mumbai - which belongs to a family trust of the Thackerays' - is retained by Sena (UBT), and the Shinde faction set up a new Central Office in Thane last month.



Founded by the late Balasaheb Thackeray, the Shiv Sena had set up over 160 local neighbourhood 'shakhas' in Mumbai, and many more in its strongholds in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar and other districts to interact directly with the local population.