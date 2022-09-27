Riverbed areas on alert as Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi

This is the second time within two months that the authorities are evacuating the people living in the river floodplains due to flooding in the low-lying areas.



Earlier, the river had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on August 12, following which around 7,000 people were evacuated from the low-lying areas near the riverbanks.



The water level in the river is likely to further increase between 3 pm and 5 pm as 1,04,121 cusecs water was discharged from Hathni Kund Barrage. The water discharged from the Hathni Kund Barrage takes around two to three days to reach Delhi.



Seeing the looming threat of floods, the authorities have started evacuating people from the low-lying areas near the Yamuna Bank.