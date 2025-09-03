Rivers, streams in spate following rain in Kashmir, Srinagar-Jammu NH closed

The water level in rivers and streams of Kashmir has started rising due to rainfall across the valley, which has led to closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway, officials said on Wednesday.

The authorities also announced closure of schools and colleges across the valley for the day as weatherman has forecast more rainfall over the next 24 hours, they said.

Although Jhelum river and it's tributaries have been flowing significantly below the danger mark, the water level in the water bodies at various places in south and central Kashmir, including Srinagar, has risen by three feet since the rainfall began on Tuesday, the officials said.