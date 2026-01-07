Political row erupts over Bihar jewellery association’s latest face-covering policy

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has strongly criticised a decision by a jewellery shop owners’ body in Bihar to restrict entry for customers with covered faces, including women wearing hijabs or niqabs, calling it unconstitutional and an attack on religious freedom.

RJD state spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said the move “hurts religious sentiments” and “amounts to an attempt to curtail the fundamental right to religious freedom guaranteed under the Constitution.”

He alleged that members of the BJP and RSS were behind the agenda and urged shop owners to immediately withdraw the decision, warning that it could weaken India’s constitutional and secular fabric.

The All India Jewellers and Gold Federation (AIGJF) announced the new rule on Tuesday, stating that customers whose faces are covered by hijabs, burqas, scarves, helmets, or similar items will not be allowed to enter jewellery showrooms unless their faces are visible.