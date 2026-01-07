Political row erupts over Bihar jewellery association’s latest face-covering policy
Decision to restrict entry over covered faces sparks political debate on security and religious freedom
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has strongly criticised a decision by a jewellery shop owners’ body in Bihar to restrict entry for customers with covered faces, including women wearing hijabs or niqabs, calling it unconstitutional and an attack on religious freedom.
RJD state spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said the move “hurts religious sentiments” and “amounts to an attempt to curtail the fundamental right to religious freedom guaranteed under the Constitution.”
He alleged that members of the BJP and RSS were behind the agenda and urged shop owners to immediately withdraw the decision, warning that it could weaken India’s constitutional and secular fabric.
The All India Jewellers and Gold Federation (AIGJF) announced the new rule on Tuesday, stating that customers whose faces are covered by hijabs, burqas, scarves, helmets, or similar items will not be allowed to enter jewellery showrooms unless their faces are visible.
Purchases will be permitted only after proper facial identification. Bihar has become the first state to implement such a rule statewide, the federation said.
Ashok Kumar Verma, State President of the AIGJF, said the decision was motivated solely by security concerns, citing the high value of gold and silver and past incidents of robberies committed by individuals with covered faces.
“We are not banning the burqa or hijab, but merely requesting customers to briefly show their faces while shopping,” Verma said. He added that the rule applies to men as well, including those wearing scarves or helmets.
Verma emphasised that the measure is intended to build trust between shopkeepers and customers, not to discriminate against any community. He said discussions had been held with the Patna City Central Superintendent of Police, who raised no objections.
“No staff member will forcibly remove anyone’s hijab or burqa. We will only make a polite request,” Verma added.
The decision has sparked a broader debate in Bihar over balancing security concerns with religious freedoms, with political reactions continuing to surface across the state.
