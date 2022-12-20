RJD MP Manoj Jha issues suspension of business notice to discuss partisan role of NHRC

The Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj K Jha gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the “partisan role of organisations like NHRC.”

Jha highlighted that the National Human Rights Commission headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra had sent a notice to the Bihar government on account of the “unfortunate hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Saran district.” But, the commission has so far not made visits to states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh following hooch tragedies there.

“Such a brazenly partisan approach is eroding the credibility of NHRC besides encroaching upon issues which is (sic) fundamentally a state subject. We did not come across the similar approach following the ‘Morbi Bridge Tragedy’ on 30 October 2022,” read Jha’s letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman.