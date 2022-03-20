RLD state chief quits, hurls allegations at Jayant Chaudhary

Masood Ahmed also alleged that the alliance failed to wrest power from the BJP due blunders made by both RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and SP president Akhilesh Yadav.



In a letter to Jayant Chaudhary, Ahmed alleged that tickets were sold to undeserving candidates, side-lining Muslims and Dalits. He also alleged that the RLD-SP alliance failed to come to power because of 'internal dictatorship'.



He further wrote in the letter that he had warned against Om Prakash Rajbhar's uncalled for statements that polarised voters. "Both leaders (Chaudhary and Akhilesh) did not pay attention to my words," he said