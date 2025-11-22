RMC warns of heavy rain in 11 TN districts as new system forms over Bay of Bengal

A fresh pulse of monsoon energy is gathering over the Bay of Bengal, and Tamil Nadu is once again bracing for the sky to open. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai on Saturday sounded an alert for heavy rain across 11 districts, as a newborn weather system begins to stir over warm tropical waters.

According to the RMC’s latest advisory, an atmospheric circulation swirling over the southern Andaman Sea has set the stage for the formation of a low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal by Saturday evening. This young system, forecasters say, is expected to glide west-northwestward and mature into a well-marked low within the next 48 hours — with every possibility of intensifying further as it sails toward the Indian coastline.

With the heavens preparing their script, southern and delta districts are likely to be the first to feel the rain’s dramatic descent. Heavy showers are expected in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore. Nearby Karaikal too sits on the radar of incoming downpours.