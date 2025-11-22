RMC warns of heavy rain in 11 TN districts as new system forms over Bay of Bengal
The sea is set to turn rough, and fishermen are urged to avoid the Bay of Bengal as squally winds churn the waters
A fresh pulse of monsoon energy is gathering over the Bay of Bengal, and Tamil Nadu is once again bracing for the sky to open. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai on Saturday sounded an alert for heavy rain across 11 districts, as a newborn weather system begins to stir over warm tropical waters.
According to the RMC’s latest advisory, an atmospheric circulation swirling over the southern Andaman Sea has set the stage for the formation of a low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal by Saturday evening. This young system, forecasters say, is expected to glide west-northwestward and mature into a well-marked low within the next 48 hours — with every possibility of intensifying further as it sails toward the Indian coastline.
With the heavens preparing their script, southern and delta districts are likely to be the first to feel the rain’s dramatic descent. Heavy showers are expected in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore. Nearby Karaikal too sits on the radar of incoming downpours.
Chennai, meanwhile, will spend the day under a quilt of shifting clouds — a grey canopy that may suddenly crack open in the evening or night with spells of moderate rain, thunder and quicksilver flashes of lightning.
Officials caution that the combined influence of the circulation and the developing low-pressure area may stir up stronger showers across coastal belts and deep into the interiors of south Tamil Nadu. The sea too is expected to turn restless: fishermen have been firmly warned to stay away from the southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal, where rough waves and squally winds are likely to churn the waters for the next two days. Those already out at sea have been urged to return home before conditions worsen.
With several districts poised for heavy rainfall, local administrations have been instructed to stay vigilant, track rising water levels in vulnerable pockets, and prepare for any flooding or traffic disruptions that the weather may unleash.
As the system strengthens and draws closer, Tamil Nadu looks set for a rain-soaked weekend — a familiar monsoon drama unfolding once more, with forecasters watching every movement in the sky.
With IANS inputs