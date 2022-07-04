Road caves-in disrupting traffic in Delhi's Rohini

The rain not only brings respite from the hot weather but also reveals the quality of roads in the national capital.



After a brief spell of rain in the city on Sunday, a road was damaged in the Rohini area leading to disruption of traffic.



The Delhi Traffic police said a tree was uprooted and a road caved-in near Goodwill Society Sec-13 Rohini, affecting traffic in both carriageways of K.N Katju Marg.