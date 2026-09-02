Road caves in outside BJP MP Dinesh Sharma’s house, 2 injured; Kanpur Expressway develops 7-ft crater

A section of Lucknow University Road outside the residence of BJP MP and former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma caved in on Wednesday, leaving two people injured after the scooter they were riding fell into a hole several feet deep. The incident came amid a series of rain-related road cave-ins across Uttar Pradesh, including a seven-foot-deep crater on the Ganga Expressway in Unnao.

The two men were travelling from the Kaiserbagh side when their scooter fell into the collapsed section of the road. Both were taken to hospital, according to Abhay Prajapati.

“My brothers were coming from the Kaiserbagh side when their bike fell into the caved-in section. Both of them were admitted to a hospital,” Prajapati said.

Police and Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials cordoned off the affected stretch after the incident.

Preliminary assessments suggested that an underground pipeline leak or seepage from a drain may have caused the soil beneath the road to erode, leading to the cave-in.

The Lucknow incident followed a similar collapse in Kanpur’s Harsh Nagar area, where a covered drain gave way after heavy rain on Tuesday, leaving behind a crater nearly 10 feet deep and around 25 feet long. Only about two feet of the road remained intact.

The drain on the Brahm Nagar-Eidgah road had first begun sinking around a week earlier. The fresh collapse triggered panic among residents, following which the Jal-Kal department erected barricades around the crater.

Repair work by the Kanpur Municipal Corporation has been under way since last week.

“Due to the rain, the soil remained wet, and workers could not enter the pit during the day. Iron shuttering work was started in the evening,” said Ravi Pratap Singh, assistant engineer with the Jal-Kal department.