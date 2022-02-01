Road rage: 3 shot at near Red Fort

The incident took place when one Mohammed Shahid, an automobile spare parts dealer, was returning from dinner with his wife on a motor-cycle. When the couple reached Angoori Bagh area, their two-wheeler met with a small collision with another bike.



Shahid's bike got damaged and he demanded compensation from the bikers which led to an argument.



The bikers were soon joined by another person, who reached with few more people.



Though the locals tried to intervene, but the men took out a gun and opened fire at the public.