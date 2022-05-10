Rocket-propelled grenade hits Punjab Police Intelligence wing HQ in Mohali

A rocket-propelled grenade hit the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali near Chandigarh on Monday night, shattering windowpanes on one of the floors of the building, police said.

No one, however, was injured in the explosion, which political parties termed "disturbing" and "shocking".

The explosion took place at around 7.45 pm at the office located at sector 77 in Mohali.

The windowpanes on one of the floors of the building were shattered because of the explosion.

A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called, the Mohali police said in a statement.

The police have cordoned off the area and an alert has been sounded.

A police official told reporters that there was no casualty in the incident.

A minor blast took place at the intelligence building. The investigation is going on and our senior officials are on the spot, the police official said.