Roger Binny likely to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary

India's 1983 World Cup winning hero Roger Binny is likely to become the new BCCI President as incumbent Sourav Ganguly, who held the position for three years, will make way for him at the Board's AGM on October 18.

After hectic parleys and back-channel discussions in the past one week, it was decided that the 67-year-old Bangalore man would be the 36th Board president.

Binny, though, is a surprise choice to head the BCCI.



However, hints were dropped that his name will crop up for some position when Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) named him as its representative at BCCI AGM instead of secretary Santosh Menon.



"Roger is one of the finest human beings and a thorough gentleman, who has graced the field for India. Plus he is also a World Cup hero and has a squeaky clean image. He had resigned from selection committee as his son Stuart back then was in contention to be in Indian team," said another BCCI source.



"He is the right choice for the job," the source added.

Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will continue as BCCI Secretary for his second consecutive term. Shah will also replace Ganguly as India's representative at the all powerful ICC Board.

The only Congressman in the BCCI cabinet is Rajeev Shukla, who will continue as vice president. Sports minister Anurag Thakur's younger brother Arun Singh Dhumal will now become IPL chairman. He will replace Brijesh Patel.