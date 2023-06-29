Rohingyas at risk of trafficking, exploitation, human rights abuses, says new study

Rohingyas are vulnerable to trafficking for different forms of exploitation and to human rights violations resulting from statelessness, states a study by three Rohingya refugee groups and the Institute on Statelessness and Inclusion — an NGO based in The Netherlands.

The briefing paper "Surviving Statelessness And Trafficking: A Rohingya Case Study of Intersections And Protection Gaps" underscores that both the Myanmar security forces, and the Arakan Army rebel group are responsible for “human smuggling and trafficking, both facilitating travel and abusing Rohingya travellers en route…” Without any citizenship, the vast majority of Rohingyas are unable to obtain travel documents, it adds.

Rohingyas are trafficked into India. The report states that some Rohingyas have been trafficked into bonded labour, domestic servitude, sex work, and for marriage. Socioeconomic pressures, increased restrictions and threats to security, alongside experiences of xenophobia and islamophobia have also driven a ‘reverse migration’ of Rohingyas attempting to flee India to Bangladesh or sometimes Myanmar.