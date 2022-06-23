Rohit Sharma thanks fans on completing 15 years in international cricket

The accompanying statement said it has been a journey that he'll cherish for the rest of his life.



"Today I'll be completing 15 years of international cricket since I made my debut for India. What a journey it has been, surely one that I'll cherish for the rest of my life," he said in his statement.



"I just what to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey and a special thanks for the people who helped me become the players that I am today," he added.



"To all the cricket lovers, fans and critics: your love and support for the team are what gets us over those hurdles we all inevitably come across," he said thanking all his fans.