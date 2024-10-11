Roop Kanwar sati case: eight accused acquitted by Jaipur court

A special court in Jaipur on 9 October acquitted eight individuals accused of glorifying the death of Roop Kanwar, the last documented case of sati (a Hindu widow immolating herself on her husband's funeral pyre) in India, citing benefit of doubt.

The eight accused were alleged to have organised an event commemorating the first anniversary of Roop Kanwar’s act of sati, celebrating her death. These individuals — Mahendra Singh, Shrawan Singh, Nihal Singh, Jitendra Singh, Uday Singh, Dasrath Singh, Laxman Singh and Bhanwar Singh — were acquitted by Sati Niwaran court special judge Akshi Kansal. All eight had been released on bail.

The court stated in its order that the police had arrested all the accused under section 5 of the Sati Prevention Act, which prohibits the glorification of the sati tradition. However, the court noted that to substantiate the allegations under this section, it was essential to prove that an incident of sati had occurred. The police failed to specify any particular incident of sati. Furthermore, the officers who registered the case and the witnesses who testified did not identify the accused.

The case was registered on 22 September 1988 at the then Thoi police station in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. According to the police, a procession was held from Satsang Bhavan in Deorala village to the Sitaram Ji temple, during which participants chanted slogans in praise of ‘Sati mata’. They also displayed a photo of ‘Sati mata’ on a truck and were glorifying the practice of sati, despite the ban on the tradition.