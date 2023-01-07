Row erupts after lecturers pose in RSS uniform in K'taka

The photo of three lecturers attached to the Central University of Karnataka clad in the uniform of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has gone viral on social media, stirring a row in the state.



The lecturers of the university located in Kadaganchi village in Aland taluk are also seen holding lathis and posing for the photograph. The netizens have opposed the affiliation of the lecturers with the RSS, and condemned it.



The lecturers in the photo are identified as Assistant Professor of Public Relations Alokkumar Gaurav, Psychology lecturer Vijayendra Pande and Rakesh Kumar of Bio Science.