Row over Kerala court's observation in bail order in sexual harassment case

Expressing concern over the observations made by the court, Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson P Satheedevi termed it "unfortunate" and said by making such references even before the evidence is presented and the trial is held, the court is effectively dismissing the allegations levelled by the complainant.



"This sends a very wrong message in serious cases like rape", she said.



The court had made the observations while granting bail in the second sexual harassment case registered against him.



Chandran has been accused in two sexual harassment cases, one by a writer and belonging to a Scheduled Tribe community, alleging sexual harassment by him during a book exhibition here in April. The other was by a young writer, who accused him of sexual harassment during a book exhibition in town in February 2020.



The Koyilandy police had registered cases against Chandran, but had not been able to arrest him as he has been at large since the first case was registered. Chandran was granted anticipatory bail in the first case on August 2.