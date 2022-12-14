Row over Kobad Ghandy book: Three members of award selection panel resign from Maha literature board

Amid a row over the Maharashtra government's decision to withdraw an award for the Marathi translation of alleged Maoist ideologue Kobad Ghandy's memoir, three members of the award selection committee have resigned from the state Literature and Culture Board citing "insult of democratic procedures."



The three authors - Dr Pradnya Daya Pawar, Neeraja and Heramb Kulkarni - were also members of the committee that selected the Marathi translation of Ghandy's book "Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memoir" for the Late Yashwantrao Chavan Literature Award 2021. However, the government not only withdrew the award, but also scrapped the award selection committee.



On December 6, the government's Marathi Language department had announced the award to Anagha Lele for her translation of Ghandy's book. But the decision came in for criticism on social media because of Ghandy's alleged Maoist links.