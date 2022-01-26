Row over 'no worship' diktat for Dalits by upper caste in Karnataka village

However, though the temple comes under government control, the upper caste elders of the village have held a panchayat and decided that Dalits should not participate in any of the religious affairs when the deity is brought to the village.



They have issued clear instructions to the Dalits families that they should not attend any religious ritual, nor should they worship the god. They have also been threatened not to write anonymous petitions to the district commissioner or any other government authorities in this regard.



Going one step further, the upper caste elders of the village have reportedly taken an undertaking from the Dalits that if any issue arises in connection with 'Adde Utsava', it would be resolved within the villagers.



The educated youth belonging to Dalit community in the village are fuming over the upper caste diktat.



There are around 300 houses belonging to the upper caste in the village, while only 10 families belong to the Dalit community. It is alleged that knowing fully well that the Dalits won't be able to put up a protest, upper caste people have decided to go unilaterally on the issue.



"If we are outcast from worshiping god, why should they be allowed? Don't we have the same blood in our bodies? Is it just to practice untouchability staying in the same village," asked Akash, a graduate from the village.



"We are celebrating Republic Day today. But we are yet to get freedom. The oppressive caste system is still haunting us. All castes are equal Constitutionally, so why are we being exploited? Why is the society giving us a raw deal," Akash asked, adding: "We don't want 'Adde Utsava' to come to our village if we are prohibited from taking part in the ritual."