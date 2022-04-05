Row over Paswan picture, Ambedkar statue: Uncle blames Chirag

After Chirag Paswan and his mother Reena Paswan were evicted from the 12 Janpath bungalow in New Delhi, Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras blamed his nephew for 'throwing the photograph of Ram Vilas Paswan and the statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar' on the road to get political mileage in Bihar.



"It was a political stunt by Chirag Paswan on who's direction the photograph of Ram Vilas Paswan and a statue of Baba Saheb was thrown on the road and he asked his employees to shoot the video and make it viral. Chirag Paswan and his mother had taken away important and expensive items in a truck. If it would not be the case, why the photograph of Chirag Paswan along with Ram Vilas Paswan and Reena Paswan was not found on the road," Paras said in Hajipur.



Paras also showed sympathy for Late Ram Vilas Paswan. "I am feeling more pain than anyone else. My elder brother resided in that bungalow for 30 years. It was like my home. For me, Late Ram Vilash Ji is my god. I keep his photograph in my house and eat food only after worshiping him. I do not show off like Chirag Paswan does," Paras said.