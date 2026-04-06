Rs 1.2K cr contract scam: SC orders CBI probe into firms linked to Arunachal CM’s kin

In a development that casts a shadow over PM Modi’s oft-repeated slogan of “na khaunga, na khane dunga,” the Supreme Court has ordered CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations that government contracts in Arunachal Pradesh were awarded to companies linked to relatives of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The court has directed the CBI to initiate the preliminary enquiry within two weeks and submit its findings within 16 weeks.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria ordered the probe into contracts and work orders issued between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2025.

“CBI shall initiate a preliminary enquiry within two weeks. The enquiry and any consequential investigation shall cover execution of public works contracts and work orders within the period January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2025,” the bench said in its order.

The direction came in response to public interest litigations filed by the Save Mon Region Federation and the Voluntary Arunachal Senaa. The petitioners alleged that contracts and tenders worth over Rs 1,200 crore were awarded to firms linked to Khandu, his wife, and nephew.