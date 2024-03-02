Rs 2 lakh per month? Court says don't recover parole expenses from Manish Sisodia

A Delhi court on Saturday directed the authorities concerned not to recover the expenses incurred during jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia's visit to his ailing wife from him.

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order "purely on humanitarian grounds" while hearing Sisodia's application in a case connected to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

The judge had, on February 5, allowed Sisodia to visit his ailing wife at his house once a week while in custody.

He had further directed that the expenses of Sisodia's visits to his house shall be borne by the accused and it will not be a burden on the state exchequer.