Rs 2,000 cr deal to 'purchase' Shiv Sena name and symbol, alleges Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged a "deal of Rs 2000 crore" has taken place so far to "purchase" the Shiv Sena party name and its 'bow and arrow' symbol.

However, MLA Sada Sarvankar from the camp led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dismissed the claim and asked, "Is Sanjay Raut a cashier?"

Raut in a tweet claimed the Rs 2,000 crore was a preliminary figure and this was 100 per cent true. He also told reporters that a builder close to the ruling dispensation shared this information with him.

The Rajya Sabha member said his claim was backed by proof which he would disclose soon.