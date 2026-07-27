Rs 4,200-cr Lucknow-Kanpur expressway cracks days after opening

The newly inaugurated Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, built at a cost of around Rs 4,200 crore, has developed cracks at multiple locations following the season's first spell of heavy rain, raising concerns over the quality of construction.

According to reports, a section of the expressway near Korari village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district was damaged after heavy rainfall. Videos circulating on social media showed cracks on the carriageway and a portion of the road appearing to cave in.

The expressway was inaugurated on 13 July by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari.

On 25 July, Samajwadi Party leader Madhusudan Yadav shared a video from the site, claiming that a five-to-seven-metre stretch of the road had caved in near Korari village.