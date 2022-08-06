Rs 50 cr SSLV rocket by India, for India

The Indian space agency said the EOS-02 satellite is an experimental optical imaging satellite with high spatial resolution. The objective is to realise and fly an experimental imaging satellite with short turnaround time and showcase launch on demand capability.



According to ISRO, the new technologies realised for the Microsat series of spacecrafts include payloads with a common fore optics and metallic primary mirror realised with the limited mass and volume of Microsat Bus.



With the new included in its product lineup, ISRO will have three rockets -- Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and its variants (cost about Rs 200 crore), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-MkII and Mk III) and its variants (cost Mk II about Rs 272 crore and MkIII about Rs 434 crore) and SSLV (Development cost of three rockets about Rs 56 crore) and production cost may go down later.



According to SpaceKidz India, the significance of this project is that it has been conceptualised as a tribute to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.



"From 75 government schools for girls across India, we have selected 10 students to give this opportunity. The selected students are predominantly from classes 8-12. This is a 1st of its kind Space mission with an 'All women concept' to promote women in STEM as this year's UN theme is 'Women in Space'," SpaceKidz India said.



Niti Aayog has partnered for this project to bring this opportunity to students of the government girl schools across India.



Hexaware is supporting by funding the project.