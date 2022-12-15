RS adjourned twice amid uproar

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice for 15 minutes on Thursday following an uproar by the opposition members after being denied notices.



Seven Opposition members had given notices to the chairman on various issues, but were not allowed. In reaction, the opposition members indulged in sloganeering and the House was adjourned twice, first from 11.12 a.m. for 15 minutes and second time from 11.35 a.m. to 11.50 a.m.



Trinamool Congress member Derek O' Brien said, "There are at least three instances where rule 267 suspension of business notices have been allowed, including on Demonetisation."