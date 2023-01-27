RSS calls BBC 'toolkit that spreads lies and propaganda'

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has accused the BBC of being a "toolkit which is spreading lies and propaganda" amongst the Indians by its recently released controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



In an article and cover story which will appear in the upcoming issue of the RSS' Panchjanya magazine, it accused the BBC of repeating an attempt to impose lies and propaganda after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.



Significantly, BBC has been caught up in controversies for making the documentary which has been rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs, for "allegedly being a symbol of colonial mindset, propaganda piece, prejudiced and lack of objectivity", the RSS said.