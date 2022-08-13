RSS changes profile pictures of its social media accounts to national flag

On Friday, RSS publicity department co-in charge Narender Thakur said the Sangh has been celebrating Independence Day at all its offices by hoisting the national flag.

He further said RSS workers were actively participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat too, along with other leaders of the RSS changed his profile picture on his social media accounts. This has been discussed widely because the RSS and its leaders have done it for the first time.

The Central government has urged people to hoist or display the national flag from their homes during August 13-15 as part of the programme.

Earlier, RSS publicity department head Sunil Ambekar had said such things should not be politicised.

The RSS has already extended its support to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' programmes.

With PTI inputs