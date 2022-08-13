RSS changes profile pictures of its social media accounts to national flag
Ahead of Independence Day, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday changed profile pictures of its social media accounts to the national tricolour from its traditional saffron flag.
As the country is celebrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to put the 'tiranga' (tricolour) as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.
The RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP, has been criticised by the Opposition parties over its stand on the national flag.
On Friday, RSS publicity department co-in charge Narender Thakur said the Sangh has been celebrating Independence Day at all its offices by hoisting the national flag.
He further said RSS workers were actively participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat too, along with other leaders of the RSS changed his profile picture on his social media accounts. This has been discussed widely because the RSS and its leaders have done it for the first time.
The Central government has urged people to hoist or display the national flag from their homes during August 13-15 as part of the programme.
Earlier, RSS publicity department head Sunil Ambekar had said such things should not be politicised.
The RSS has already extended its support to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' programmes.
