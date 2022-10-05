RSS chief calls for comprehensive population policy applicable equally to all communities

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Dussehra rally in Nagpur, Bhagwat said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored.

Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries, he said. The new population policy should be applicable to all communities equally to strike a balance, he said. There has to be a balance among the communities in this country, he added.