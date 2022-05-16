RSS founder Hedgewar's speech in Karnataka board textbook likely to stir controversy

The revision committee had earlier come into eye of storm after the statement by Rohit Chakratheertha that "glorification of Muslim King of Mysuru Tipu Sultan will be taken off from the syllabus".



Sources confirmed that the lesson is titled: "Who should be your real role model?" and it is kept as the 5th chapter in the prose section. However, the lessons from the authors, who are staunch critics of the BJP and RSS have been dropped, they say.