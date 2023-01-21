RSS plans to celebrate Netaji's birthday is to "partially exploit" his legacy : Daughter

Bose-Pfaff said the BJP and RSS do not reflect the idea of respecting all religions as preached by Netaji, who was a devout Hindu but believed in respecting other faiths. He was in favour of productive cooperation between members of different religions, she said.



"RSS and BJP do not necessarily reflect this attitude ... If you want to put a simple label, they are rightists, and Netaji was a leftist," she told PTI over phone from Germany where she lives.



"From what I hear about the RSS ideology, I would agree that it and Netaji's ideology are poles apart. The two value systems do not coincide. It will certainly be good if the RSS felt it wanted to embrace Netaji's ideals and ideas. Many different groups want to celebrate Netaji's birthday in different ways and a number of them necessarily agree with his ideas," Bose-Pfaff told PTI in a telephonic interview from Germany, where she lives.



She agreed that the fanfare over the celebration of her father's birth anniversary is to "partially exploit his legacy."



Asked whether Netaji was a critic of the RSS, she said "I don't know any quote (of Netaji) which I can give you. He may have made critical statements about RSS members. I know what his (Netaji's) views are and about RSS. The two value systems do not coincide. RSS and Netaji's ideology of secularism do not coincide with each other," she said.

Speaking on the recent pomp and fanfare over Netaji's birth anniversary celebrations, she lauded the BJP-led government at the Centre for taking a "lot of initiatives" to honour him.