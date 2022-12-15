RSS suppresses women, has no female members: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a street corner meeting at Bagdi village in Dausa district, Gandhi said, "You will not find a woman in their organisation. You will not find a woman in RSS. They suppress women, they do not allow women to enter their organisation."



The RSS has a women's wing named Rashtra Sevika Samiti.



"I want to ask the RSS and BJP people, you say Jai Shri Ram but why do you not say Jai Siyaram? Why did you remove Sita Maa? Why do you insult her? Why do you insult the women of India?" he posed.



The Congress leader said the fear of unemployment is increasing.



"Only the BJP and the RSS benefit from this fear because they convert this fear into hatred. Their entire organisation does the same work.. they work to divide the country, and spread hatred and fear. That is why the most important goal of Bharat Jodo Yatra is to stand against the fear and hatred being spread in the country," he said.