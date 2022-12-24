RT-PCR mandatory for arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong & Thailand

The Centre has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for international arrivals from the countries experiencing a surge in Covid cases.



"The RT-PCR test will be mandatory for international arrivals from China, Japan, S. Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand", Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.



The Centre has said that if any passenger from these countries on arrival is found symptomatic or tests positive for Covid-19, then he/she will be put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, the states have also been asked to be on alert mode and ramp up the genome sequencing to track the new variant in positive cases.