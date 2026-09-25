Rubika Liyaquat quits Times Now Navbharat after three months

Rubika Liyaquat has left Times Now Navbharat barely three months after joining as senior executive editor and vice-president, special projects

Her recent prime-time shows frequently foregrounded Modi government initiatives and presented the prime minister’s political and diplomatic positions favourably

Liyaquat’s departure follows a nearly two-decade career across major Hindi news networks, with her next move yet to be announced

Senior television journalist and prime-time anchor Rubika Liyaquat has left Times Now Navbharat barely three months after joining the channel, bringing to an early end a stint that had seen her take charge of one of its prominent prime-time programmes, 'News Ki Pathshala'.

Liyaquat joined Times Now Navbharat in June as senior executive editor — TNNB and vice-president, special projects, after leaving News18 India the previous month. She was based at the network’s Noida office and was brought in to lead 'News Ki Pathshala', following the departure of anchor Sushant Sinha.

Her exit comes against the backdrop of a career in which Liyaquat has emerged as a prominent, and often vociferous, voice supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies and political positioning of his government.

That editorial positioning was particularly visible during her short stint at Times Now Navbharat. Recent episodes of 'News Ki Pathshala' included programmes on 'PM Modi ki diplomacy' and his meetings with global leaders, with the show highlighting the prime minister’s engagement with Russia and other countries and framing it around India’s national interest and 'India First' policy.