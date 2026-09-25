Rubika Liyaquat quits Times Now Navbharat after three months
Prime-time anchor’s tenure was marked by strong pro-Modi, pro-government editorial positioning
Rubika Liyaquat has left Times Now Navbharat barely three months after joining as senior executive editor and vice-president, special projects
Her recent prime-time shows frequently foregrounded Modi government initiatives and presented the prime minister’s political and diplomatic positions favourably
Liyaquat’s departure follows a nearly two-decade career across major Hindi news networks, with her next move yet to be announced
Senior television journalist and prime-time anchor Rubika Liyaquat has left Times Now Navbharat barely three months after joining the channel, bringing to an early end a stint that had seen her take charge of one of its prominent prime-time programmes, 'News Ki Pathshala'.
Liyaquat joined Times Now Navbharat in June as senior executive editor — TNNB and vice-president, special projects, after leaving News18 India the previous month. She was based at the network’s Noida office and was brought in to lead 'News Ki Pathshala', following the departure of anchor Sushant Sinha.
Her exit comes against the backdrop of a career in which Liyaquat has emerged as a prominent, and often vociferous, voice supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies and political positioning of his government.
That editorial positioning was particularly visible during her short stint at Times Now Navbharat. Recent episodes of 'News Ki Pathshala' included programmes on 'PM Modi ki diplomacy' and his meetings with global leaders, with the show highlighting the prime minister’s engagement with Russia and other countries and framing it around India’s national interest and 'India First' policy.
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Other episodes focused on subjects such as the Modi government’s international diplomacy, the BJP’s political battles with the Opposition and issues involving the Ram temple and the government’s ideological opponents. The channel’s own programme archive lists episodes examining whether Modi’s diplomacy was working, the BJP’s prospects against the Opposition and Congress, and political controversies involving the government and its critics.
Her approach to political news has long attracted attention for its combative presentation and forthright views on Modi and the BJP. At the same time, Liyaquat has interviewed political leaders across the spectrum and has presented herself as an anchor who combines political questioning with opinionated prime-time commentary.
Her June appointment at Times Now Navbharat had been positioned by the network as part of an effort to strengthen its editorial leadership. The channel described Liyaquat as an influential voice in Hindi television news and said her experience would help strengthen its reach and impact. Liyaquat herself said at the time that she hoped to use her experience and "perspective" to take 'News Ki Pathshala' forward.
The move to Times Network had followed her departure from News18 India, where she was consulting editor and prime-time anchor. Her association with Hindi television news has spanned several of the country's major news networks, with her public persona increasingly shaped by high-decibel political debates and strong positions on national political issues.
The circumstances behind her departure have not been disclosed, and details of her next professional move remain unknown. The exit also comes at a time when the Hindi television news space remains intensely competitive, with prominent anchors moving between networks and channels seeking to build distinct prime-time identities around high-profile presenters.