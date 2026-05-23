Rubio’s Missionaries of Charity visit puts Modi govt’s FCRA regime under spotlight

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to the Missionaries of Charity headquarters in Kolkata on Saturday (23rd May 2026) has reignited international scrutiny of the Modi government’s Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) regime and its impact on foreign-funded religious and humanitarian organisations operating in India.

Rubio’s scheduled stop at the headquarters founded by Mother Teresa has drawn particular attention in Washington, where concerns are growing over proposed amendments to the FCRA that critics say could significantly expand the Indian government’s powers over NGOs and charitable institutions receiving foreign funding.

Just days ahead of Rubio’s India visit, US Representative Chris Smith, who chairs the House Global Human Rights Subcommittee, published an opinion piece in The Washington Examiner urging the US State Department to raise concerns with New Delhi over the proposed changes.

The Wire reported that Smith warned that the amendments could allow authorities to permanently seize properties, schools, hospitals and other assets belonging to foreign-funded organisations if their FCRA licences lapse or are cancelled, even for procedural or administrative reasons.

Highlighting the Missionaries of Charity as a key example, Smith pointed to the controversy that erupted in December 2021 when the Ministry of Home Affairs declined to renew the organisation’s FCRA licence, citing unspecified “adverse inputs”.