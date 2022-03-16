Ruckus as 'The Kashmir Files' screening disrupted in Noida; police say glitch in AC led to break

According to police officials, a glitch in the central air conditioning system of the auditorium forced the personnel to pause the movie's screening, leading to a ruckus by the audience at around 7.30 PM.

The show was resumed as soon as the air conditioner was quickly fixed by the management of the multiplex located within a shopping mall under Sector 39 police station limits, they said.

There was a problem in the AC system. It was a packed house and the weather was also a little warm yesterday (Tuesday). The audience was also excited about the new film. That resulted in the commotion, a police spokesperson told PTI.

The AC was fixed immediately by the mall management and the film show resumed soon. A team of officials from the local police station had also reached the spot after being alerted about the ruckus, the official said.