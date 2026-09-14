Rulers pushing Maharashtra into darkness, Lord Ganesha save us, says Saamana editorial

Shiv Sena (UBT) launched a sharp attack on Maharashtra’s Mahayuti government on Monday, accusing it of pushing the state into darkness amid mounting economic, social and political challenges.

In an editorial published in the party mouthpiece Saamana on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party described the ruling establishment as the biggest “vighna”, or obstacle, facing Maharashtra and the country.

The editorial said rising prices of sugar, milk, compressed natural gas, domestic cooking gas, petrol and diesel had placed additional pressure on household budgets ahead of the festival. It added that devotees would nevertheless welcome Lord Ganesha with devotion despite their financial difficulties.

The party also referred to the recent assault on Pune activist Vidyanand Bapat, who had opposed the use of high-decibel DJ systems during public celebrations. It alleged that instead of addressing noise pollution, members of the ruling establishment labelled him an “urban Naxal” and an “outsider”.