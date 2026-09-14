Rulers pushing Maharashtra into darkness, Lord Ganesha save us, says Saamana editorial
Editorial cites inflation, farm distress, corruption and communal polarisation in an appeal to Lord Ganesha
Shiv Sena (UBT) launched a sharp attack on Maharashtra’s Mahayuti government on Monday, accusing it of pushing the state into darkness amid mounting economic, social and political challenges.
In an editorial published in the party mouthpiece Saamana on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party described the ruling establishment as the biggest “vighna”, or obstacle, facing Maharashtra and the country.
The editorial said rising prices of sugar, milk, compressed natural gas, domestic cooking gas, petrol and diesel had placed additional pressure on household budgets ahead of the festival. It added that devotees would nevertheless welcome Lord Ganesha with devotion despite their financial difficulties.
The party also referred to the recent assault on Pune activist Vidyanand Bapat, who had opposed the use of high-decibel DJ systems during public celebrations. It alleged that instead of addressing noise pollution, members of the ruling establishment labelled him an “urban Naxal” and an “outsider”.
Turning to the agricultural sector, the editorial warned that the effects of El Niño and inadequate rainfall could worsen drought conditions across the state. It said wilting Kharif crops and uncertainty surrounding the Rabi season had endangered rural livelihoods, even as farmer suicides continued.
Shiv Sena (UBT) also criticised repeated leaks of examination papers. Referring to controversies involving NEET and TET, as well as the alleged leak of Maharashtra Public Service Commission papers that led to examinations being cancelled, the editorial questioned who would take responsibility for the damage caused to thousands of aspirants.
It dismissed the government’s announcement of a special investigation team and its promises of administrative reforms as inadequate.
The editorial also invoked Lokmanya Tilak’s role in popularising the public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, alleging that the festival’s original social and political purpose was being weakened by corporate influence and political spectacle.
Other concerns raised included crimes against children, deaths caused by deteriorating roads and the alleged failure to enforce local Marathi-language requirements for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers from outside the state.
Concluding its criticism, the party alleged that rulers driven by power and religious fanaticism had left Maharashtra directionless. It appealed to Lord Ganesha to grant wisdom to the people and protect the state.
With IANS inputs